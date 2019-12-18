Last updated: 10:10 AM ET, Wed December 18 2019

DOT Finally Rules on Disabled Bathroom Access on Single-Aisle Planes

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 18, 2019

An airplane bathroom
PHOTO: An airplane bathroom. (photo via VVF/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Department of Transportation has finally issued its proposals for better access for the disabled on single-aisle planes.

With more and more airlines using single-aisle aircraft on long haul flights, using the lavatory facilities

You May Also Like

Woman working from home Gender Equity Remains a Challenge for Travel Industry Features & Advice

People walking through an airport terminal. Dad Goes Viral for Routinely Embarrassing Daughter at... Airlines & Airports

Airport security escorting a man off of an airplane gallery icon The Naughtiest Airline Passengers of 2019

Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique in West Hollywood, California The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 Features & Advice

View of luxury hotel on green manicured lawn on ocean coast gallery icon The Most Expensive Hotel in Each State

The proposals come some 29 months after a July 2017 deadline set by Congress to issue new rules, and 10 days after the U.S. Court of Appeals in Denver gave the DOT a hard-and-fast deadline to explain the delay, according to TravelWeekly.

“The inability to use the lavatory on long flights can present significant challenges to passengers with disabilities and poses a deterrent for some passengers with disabilities to travel by air,” the department said in its ruling.

But the proposals were relatively thin. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking applies only to planes with seating capacity of 125 or more and proposes:

– At least one handicapped accessible bathroom, although the DOT at this time is not asking for a lavatory larger than what fliers are already familiar with.

– Bathrooms will be required to have assist handles.

– Bathrooms will be required to have call buttons and door locks accessible from a seated position on the commode.

– And bathroom lavatory controls and dispensers for soap and water will have to be discernible by touch.

But it still will be a long wait to see significant change. The new standards would apply to new aircraft three years after the proposals are finalized, and existing aircraft will not have to be retrofitted.

The proposal would also require airlines to have an onboard wheelchair designed to permit entry into the aircraft lavatory.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Pilots Sitting in the Cockpit, Adjusting the Controls

GPS Transponders Will Be Added to All Commercial Aircraft by 2020

Federal Aviation Administration

JetBlue Boots Passenger, Pet Opossum From Flight

Drunk Passenger Taped to Seat After Attempting to Storm the Cockpit

Delta Air Lines Expands Service From Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles

Frontier Airlines Facing Class-Action Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS