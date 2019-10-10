Last updated: 06:36 PM ET, Thu October 10 2019

Drunk Passengers Delay Spirit Airlines Flight to Baltimore

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff October 10, 2019

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (Photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A drunk man forced all passengers to deplane after he vomited into a woman’s hair.

The Spirit Airlines flight, bound for Baltimore from Chicago, returned to the gate after the drunken incident. The intoxicated individual was escorted from the aircraft and the plane was cleaned for passengers before they were able to return to the plane.

Passenger Cassidy Smith documented the ordeal on Twitter with video of diligent flight attendants working to free the woman from the mess in her hair.

The woman with vomit in her hair had to wash it out in a bathroom sink but she took the whole situation in stride, earning praise from Smith.

Following the incident, passengers were once again ready for takeoff but two more drunk people locked themselves in the bathroom and another delay took place.

Once they were finally on their way, Smith praised the Spirit Airlines crew for their handling of the situation.

