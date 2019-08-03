Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Sat August 03 2019

EasyJet Under Fire After Passengers Left Stranded on an Island for Days

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2019

EasyJet Airbus A319
PHOTO: EasyJet Airbus A319. (photo via Sjoerd van der Wal/iStock Unreleased)

Great Britain-based value airline EasyJet is under heavy criticism after the carrier stranded more than 130 passengers on an island in the English Channel for three days.

The flight, scheduled to leave Jersey Island near the French coastline on Tuesday, kept passengers in the airport until late Thursday. The airline called it a technical issue with the plane, but the problem was exacerbated with EasyJet could not immediately find a replacement aircraft to come and rescue the passengers.

As expected, it prompted outrage.

A replacement flight finally left on Thursday afternoon.

“We are very sorry that the flight EZY6474 from Jersey to Newcastle on 30 July was delayed overnight," EasyJet spokesperson Holly Mitchell told USA TODAY in a statement.

"This was due to a technical issue with the aircraft which required an engineering inspection. Engineers attended the aircraft but unfortunately this could not be resolved which caused a further delay. The flight was due to operate this morning but the issue was unable to be resolved and so a replacement aircraft will operate the flight from Jersey later today. We understand the frustration this will have caused to our customers and we continue to do everything possible to minimize the impact of the delay. We provided for hotel accommodation and meals as well as the option of transferring to an alternative flight free of charge."

Customers are also entitled to compensation according to European Union law.

