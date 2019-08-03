EasyJet Under Fire After Passengers Left Stranded on an Island for Days
Great Britain-based value airline EasyJet is under heavy criticism after the carrier stranded more than 130 passengers on an island in the English Channel for three days.
The flight, scheduled to leave Jersey Island near the French coastline on Tuesday, kept passengers in the airport until late Thursday. The airline called it a technical issue with the plane, but the problem was exacerbated with EasyJet could not immediately find a replacement aircraft to come and rescue the passengers.
As expected, it prompted outrage.
Been stuck in Jersey Airport for 48 hours. We were due to depart on Tuesday afternoon and it’s now Thursday afternoon. I know all the staff in duty free by their first names and also know their blood type. I’m very over it. #easyjet #pray4rosy pic.twitter.com/QMhpXbdK8x— Rosy Ryan (@rosytotheryan) August 1, 2019
@easyJet people are in tears. People have run out of medication. It’s becoming a very serious issue very quickly. There are elderly passengers, children, and others who are struggling. This is a photo of some of the passengers @BBCNews @Telegraph @dailystarnews @HuffPost pic.twitter.com/GnekPb9ikL— Absolutely Andy (@absolutely_andy) August 1, 2019
A replacement flight finally left on Thursday afternoon.
“We are very sorry that the flight EZY6474 from Jersey to Newcastle on 30 July was delayed overnight," EasyJet spokesperson Holly Mitchell told USA TODAY in a statement.
"This was due to a technical issue with the aircraft which required an engineering inspection. Engineers attended the aircraft but unfortunately this could not be resolved which caused a further delay. The flight was due to operate this morning but the issue was unable to be resolved and so a replacement aircraft will operate the flight from Jersey later today. We understand the frustration this will have caused to our customers and we continue to do everything possible to minimize the impact of the delay. We provided for hotel accommodation and meals as well as the option of transferring to an alternative flight free of charge."
Customers are also entitled to compensation according to European Union law.
