Last updated: 01:43 PM ET, Fri March 20 2020

Ecuador Airport Blocks Runway to Stop Incoming Flight

Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen March 20, 2020

Guayaquil, Ecuador
PHOTO: Guayaquil, Ecuador. (photo via DC_Colombia/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Amidst growing fear of the COVID-19 outbreak from around the world, the European Union has asked Ecuador to keep its airports open on Thursday following an incident where Ecuadorean officials blocked the runway of a Guayaquil airport to prevent an arriving flight from landing.

The Iberia flight was arriving at the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport from Spain with the intended purpose of evacuating 190 travelers from the South American nation. The plane was carrying only crew members at the time.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Mayor Encourages Spring Breakers to Stay Home

Destination & Tourism
Beautiful Colours Of Vegas At Night

WATCH: Las Vegas Ad Addresses Coronavirus Crisis

Destination & Tourism
Donald Trump.

Trump Restricts US-Mexico Travel Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Impacting Travel
Sky Princess lit up

Cruise Ship Crews Vow to Return to the Oceans

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, made a statement on Wednesday via Facebook in support of the officials, who placed a number of trucks in the path of flight in order to prevent the aircraft from landing. Viteri claimed that the decision was meant to "defend the city of Guayaquil."

Guayaquil currently has the country's largest concentration of coronavirus cases.

Viteri later confirmed that she tested positive for the coronavirus the following day.

However, Ecuador’s Ministry of Transport and Public Works disagreed with Viteri’s stance in a statement sharing the organization’s disapproval over the mayor’s actions.

According to the department, the plane was not able to return the original 190 travelers back to Spain. Instead, the crew was forced to land at an airport in the capital of Quito, where it successfully returned 170 back to Spain.

According to FOX News, the European Union has requested that Ecuador “provide guarantees of security in the use of the airports of Quito and Guayaquil for the arrival of empty flights ... and the exit of European citizens."

Ecuador, however, earlier banned incoming passenger flights to prevent more infected passengers from entering the country. As of Thursday, Ecuador has confirmed 260 cases and four deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

For more information on Ecuador

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Delta Airplane exterior (Photo via Delta)

An Airline Bailout Will Reportedly Happen, But With Strings...

Flight Attendants Seeking Safer Working Conditions, Financial Relief

Major Layoffs at Air Canada as Worldwide COVID-19 Woes Continue

TAP Air Portugal Reduces Its Operations Temporarily

Qantas Airways’ CEO Defends Dismissal of Two-Thirds of Its Workforce

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS