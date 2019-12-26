Elderly Passenger Dies on Spirit Airlines Flight
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 26, 2019
An elderly passenger passed away on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Christmas Eve.
According to the Associated Press, Atlanta police investigator James White said the man is believed to have died of natural causes aboard the domestic flight early Tuesday morning.
The man, whose age is unknown, has not been identified but Spirit confirmed the tragic incident in a statement issued this week.
"We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of our guest and we remain in contact with them to assist in any way we can. We also thank our crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist." the airline said.
In-flight medical emergencies are extremely rare and in-flight deaths are even more unlikely with just one occurring for every 7.74 million passengers, according to The New York Times.
