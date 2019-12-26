Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Thu December 26 2019

Elderly Passenger Dies on Spirit Airlines Flight

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 26, 2019

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (Photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

An elderly passenger passed away on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Christmas Eve.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Loganair Embraer aircraft in the UK

Airline Asks Passengers to Leave After Flight Deemed '...

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing Releases More 'Disturbing' Documents...

TSA Security Checkpoint.

The Craziest Things TSA Seized in 2019

According to the Associated Press, Atlanta police investigator James White said the man is believed to have died of natural causes aboard the domestic flight early Tuesday morning.

The man, whose age is unknown, has not been identified but Spirit confirmed the tragic incident in a statement issued this week.

"We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of our guest and we remain in contact with them to assist in any way we can. We also thank our crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist." the airline said.

In-flight medical emergencies are extremely rare and in-flight deaths are even more unlikely with just one occurring for every 7.74 million passengers, according to The New York Times.

For more information on Atlanta, Las Vegas

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Loganair Embraer aircraft in the UK

Airline Asks Passengers to Leave After Flight Deemed 'Too...

Boeing Releases More 'Disturbing' Documents Regarding 737 MAX

The Craziest Things TSA Seized in 2019

Alaska Airlines Apologizes for 'Awful Holiday Travel Experience'

Flights Delayed, Canceled in Fort Lauderdale After Rain Closes Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS