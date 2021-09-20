Emirates Announces Return of Flight Service to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
September 20, 2021
Emirates announced the airline plans to restore nearly 80 percent of its service to the United States by October and 90 percent by December.
Due to growing customer demand and rising traveler confidence levels, Emirates will operate 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the U.S. starting in October, including expanded service to Boston, Dallas, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.
The airline previously restored pre-COVID-19 levels of daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.
Emirates’ flagship Airbus A380 aircraft is currently being used on 24 weekly flights to U.S. airports, but the number is expected to increase to 35 by November. Destinations served by the plane include New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.
By early December, the carrier is scheduled to restore more than 90 percent of its pre-COVID frequencies to the U.S., including daily service Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C., as well as twice-daily flights to NYC.
In addition to Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, the A380 will return daily to San Francisco from December 2021.
Through Emirates’ codeshare agreement with JetBlue, its customers can enjoy seamless connectivity to over 63 destinations in the U.S. and more than 100 destinations through its interline agreement with Alaska Airlines.
