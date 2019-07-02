Emirates Has Round-Trip International Deals Starting as Low as $449
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 02, 2019
Emirates airline is currently offering round-trip flights to destinations in Europe, South Africa, and Asia starting at $449 during its Independence Day sale. Deals are available on both economy and business class departures to popular spots like Milan, Athens, Johannesburg, Dubai, and Bangkok.
Deals in economy class start at $449 for a round-trip flight from New York to Milan and $559 round-trip to Athens, with round-trip airfare rates to Johannesburg starting at $769, round-trip to Dubai at $799, and Bangkok-bound round-trip airfare for as low as $889.
Those who prefer to fly business class will find round-trip fares on sale starting at $3,039 from New York to Milan, $3,239 to Athens, $3,449 to Bangkok, $3,979 to Johannesburg, and $4,999 to Dubai.
Travel dates on economy-class deals must be between July 15, 2019 and April 30, 2020, with the exception of flights specifically traveling between Newark Liberty International Airport and Athens, and between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Milan, which are available for travel from August 20, 2019 to March 31, 2020.
Other far-flung destinations like Hong Kong are going on sale for $899 if you’re flying economy from New York, $849 to Bali, and $859 to Delhi. If you’re springing for business class, a round-trip ticket from New York to Hong Kong will cost you $4,379 during deal days, $4,129 to Bali, and $3,069 for travel to Delhi.
Emirates’ economy-class passengers have access to free Wi-Fi and in-seat power and even the ability to make calls on board. In-flight entertainment options include over 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment. Onboard dining menus feature a range of regional dishes that highlight the flavors of your destination. Business-class flyers additionally enjoy seats that fully recline into beds, complete with comfy mattresses; Bvlgari amenity kits; gourmet in-flight dining and endless drinks; and an exclusive onboard beverage and social lounge, serving spirits and canapés.
Those looking to snag these summer deals can book via Emirates’ website through July 7, 2019.
For more information, visit emirates.com/us/english/book/featured-fares.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS