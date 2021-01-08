Emirates Launches Global Sale on Economy and Business Class Fares
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti January 08, 2021
Emirates has kicked off the new year by launching its global sale, to regain some air-travel momentum and, “inspire and encourage customers to reconnect with family and friends, or explore new destinations in the New Year," Travel + Leisure reported.
For example, Emirates’ promotional pricing includes all-inclusive Economy Class tickets from the U.S. to Africa starting at $699, from the U.S. to Asia for as low as $909, and flights to Dubai from $798. Business Class fares on sale include flights from the U.S. to Africa starting at $3,499 and to the Middle East for as low as $3,119.
Bookings must be made between January 4–18 on travel through May 20, 2021, to qualify for promotional pricing. In its announcement, Emirates emphasized that customers can, "travel with peace of mind with the airline's flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance, including COVID-19 cover with every flight." It also offers price-matching if you find the same flight accommodations aboard another carrier for at least $20 less than the Emirates rate.
Emirates’ fare sale arrives on the heels of the unveiling of its new Premium Economy class product, which—along with enhancements and design refreshes—has been incorporated into its newest A380 aircraft. Emirates’ Premium Economy seating is also slated for installation on some of its Boeing 777X aircraft, which will join the fleet in 2023.
"The Emirates A380 is already one of the most sought-after travel experiences in the skies, and now we've made it even better," Emirates Airline’s president, Sir Tim Clark, said in a statement. "While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we've had to suspend, or adjust, due to pandemic precautions, and introduce new offerings and enhancements. True to our ‘fly better’ promise, Emirates continues to invest to offer our customers the best possible experience."
