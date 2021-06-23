Emirates Offering Free Stays at 5-Star JW Marriott Hotel
Emirates is now offering a complimentary stay at one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, when travelers book flights to Dubai for a select travel period.
Customers who book flights on Emirates to Dubai from June 17 to July 8 for travel between June 20 to September 26, 2021 will be eligible for a complimentary stay. Those who book Economy class tickets can receive a one-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel for their first night in the city, while those who book First or Business class can receive three free nights at the hotel.
The offer is available for flights from eleven Emirates’ gateways in the U.S., which are also the nation’s biggest airports, including New York (JFK), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Washington, D.C. (IAD) and more.
Economy Class fares are at $699, while Business Class fares are at $3,999. To redeem the stay, customers must email their PNR reference, full name and contact info to EmiratesOffer@emirates.com at least 72 hours before arrival.
Customers who have both Emirates Skywards and Marriott Bonvoy accounts can now combine them into Your World Rewards, enabling them to earn both Skywards Miles and Marriott Bonvoy points during hotel stays and flights.
Please click here to see the full list of terms and conditions.
