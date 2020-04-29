Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Wed April 29 2020

Emirates Steps up Safety, Cleaning Efforts

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 29, 2020

Emirates, Boeing, 787
PHOTO: Emirates' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. (photo via Emirates Media)

Emirates Airlines on Monday announced a series of safety and cleaning efforts to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, including testing all passengers for COVID-19 on flights from Dubai.

The airline, based in the United Arab Emirates, is doing blood tests that return a result in 10 minutes. The test doesn’t necessarily diagnose the virus but does check for antibodies that show if the person has been exposed to COVID-19.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Hotel lobby with chandelier and stone floors

Hyatt Developing Coronavirus Cleanliness Guidelines, Resources

Hotel & Resort
Patagonia: Edge of the World featuring Argentina, Chile, and a 4-Night Patagonia Cruise

Argentina Imposes Harsh Travel Ban

Destination & Tourism
Side View of Cinderella

Latest on Disney World, Disneyland Reopening Plans Following...

Entertainment
MSC Meraviglia

MSC Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations Through July 10

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

In addition, Emirates has adopted the following:

– At Dubai International airport, gloves and masks are mandatory for all customers and employees

– On board Emirates’ flights, seats are pre-allocated with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observance of physical distancing protocols

– Modified its inflight services for health and safety reasons. Food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-styled boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service and minimize the risk of interaction

Also, with nearly half a million refund requests pending to manage, the airline has taken proactive steps to restructure its backend procedures and boost resourcing to accelerate the processing of refunds

Pre-pandemic, Emirates processed an average of 35,000 refund requests in a month. Now it is gearing up to handle 150,000 per month and aims to clear its current backlog by early August.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX to Reportedly Remain Grounded Through August

Quarterly Loss to Impact Southwest Airlines

More Airlines Are Requiring Flight Attendants to Wear Masks

Southwest CEO: Travel Depends Upon Reopening of Attractions Like Disney World

Less Air Travel, But Higher Rate of Guns Found by TSA

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS