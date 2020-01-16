Engine Trouble Forces United Flight to Make Emergency Landing
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke January 16, 2020
A Los Angeles-bound United Airlines flight was forced to return to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport due to an engine problem that occurred shortly after takeoff on Wednesday night.
"United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally," United spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs told NorthJersey.com. "We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible."
While no injuries were reported passengers described a harrowing ordeal.
"Most terrifying experience of my life...Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed," passenger Nicole Adamo tweeted. "They're making announcements but I can't hear anything because people are screaming."
"People still flipping out. I’ve never seen/felt an engine light on fire and burst like this. It was honestly scary," she added.
Most terrifying experience of my life. Flight delayed 2 hours for Maintence issues. Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed. They’re making announcements but i can’t hear anything b/c people are screaming.— Nicole Adamo (@Nickilishious) January 16, 2020
They’re circling. Turning around. Trying to land back in Newark. My stepdad has worked for @united for 30+ years. He called for me to check. We are going back. People still flipping out. I’ve never seen/felt an engine light on fire and burst like this. It was honestly scary.— Nicole Adamo (@Nickilishious) January 16, 2020
The plane was met by fire trucks upon landing in Newark.
The plane I was on had an engine malfunction minutes after take off pic.twitter.com/maaGiLHD24— Gabby (@gabby_guzy) January 16, 2020
The flight eventually departed around 2 a.m. on Thursday, roughly seven hours behind schedule.
For more information on United Airlines, New Jersey, Los Angeles
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS