Engine Trouble Forces United Flight to Make Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke January 16, 2020

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago
PHOTO: United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Los Angeles-bound United Airlines flight was forced to return to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport due to an engine problem that occurred shortly after takeoff on Wednesday night.

"United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally," United spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs told NorthJersey.com. "We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible."

While no injuries were reported passengers described a harrowing ordeal.

"Most terrifying experience of my life...Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed," passenger Nicole Adamo tweeted. "They're making announcements but I can't hear anything because people are screaming."

"People still flipping out. I’ve never seen/felt an engine light on fire and burst like this. It was honestly scary," she added.

The plane was met by fire trucks upon landing in Newark.

The flight eventually departed around 2 a.m. on Thursday, roughly seven hours behind schedule.

Patrick Clarke

