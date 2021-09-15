Etihad Airways Introduces New Fare Sale For US Travelers
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey September 15, 2021
After removing the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers in early September, Etihad Airways has unveiled the “Time is Now” campaign which offers Americans economy fares starting at $816 and business fares starting at $4,054.
The fares are available for bookings made now through Sept. 30, 2021, for travel through June 30, 2022, from the carrier’s New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago gateways.
“This special offer recognizes that now is the time to experience Abu Dhabi’s thrilling cultural attractions, adventurous activities and more,” Etihad said.
In related developments, the airline said it has modified onboard in economy, business and first class experiences by minimizing contact between passengers and crew and making the airport check-in process is contactless.
Business and first class passengers are able to visit the Etihad lounge when they arrive in Abu Dhabi and take advantage of free Etihad chauffeur transportation when staying in the city or on their way to Dubai.
On Sept. 2, the Abu Dhabi government said that fully vaccinated travelers with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization would be permitted to enter the destination with quarantining.
“All travelers will require a PCR test within 48 hours of departure, a test on arrival and retesting on select days depending on the country of origin,” Etihad said.
