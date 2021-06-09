Etihad Launches Sale To Celebrate the UAE’s Reopening to Tourists
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz June 09, 2021
Travelers from the United States can now visit Abu Dhabi without quarantining as the U.S. is on the United Arab Emirates’ green list, and Etihad Airways has launched a new sale to celebrate.
According to Travel + Leisure, the flash sale is for flights from John F. Kennedy International, Dulles International and O’Hare International airports. Economy fares begin at $699, while business class begins at $3,499. The sale is from now to June 10 for travel through December 10, 2021. The full terms and conditions are here, but there is a minimum of a four-day stay.
Etihad was the first airline in the world to fully vaccinate every crew member. Earlier this year, it also launched a trial of the IATA Travel Pass, a COVID-19 testing and vaccination pass.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has lost 1,702 individuals to COVID-19, according to Our World in Data. The last vaccination data reports that in April, more than 50 percent of its people had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Many important milestones in the fight against COVID-19, both in the U.S. and in Abu Dhabi, have brought us to this momentous day," Etihad Airways' Vincent Frascogna said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "Etihad and Abu Dhabi have been at the forefront of mitigating the spread of the virus, with robust hygiene and vaccination programs, and we are thrilled to welcome Americans once again with the announcement of a special fare sale."
