Last updated: 11:15 AM ET, Mon February 28 2022

European Union, Canada Close Airspace to Russian Airlines

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2022

An Aeroflot Airbus A320
An Aeroflot Airbus A320. (photo via Gilles Bizet/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

It was a simple yet powerful statement.

“We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

ADVERTISING

And with that, the 28 nations that make up the European Union, as well as the country of Canada, said Sunday they are closing their airspace to all Russian carriers.

The move is a financial and logistical penalty for Russia’s invasion last week of Ukraine.

The decision had two immediate repercussions.

First, a flight on Russian national carrier Aeroflot en route from Moscow to New York had to turn back after apparently not having enough fuel to reroute due to the EU and Canadian decisions. According to the aviation blog One Mile At A Time, the flight would have normally flown over Finland, Sweden, Norway, Greenland and Canada before turning south to New York.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Greece

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News Stories From February 2022

Expedia Group logo

Expedia Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts Announce Distribution...

Cybercriminal.

Scenic Group Announces Cyber Security Breach

Delta plane on tarmac

Delta Air Lines Announces Upgrades to Airports in LA, NYC and...

Second, the EU and Canadian declarations have put pressure on the United States to also close its airspace and further choke off Russian flights.

“It is difficult to understand why we are last to move, both operationally and financially,” aviation consultant Robert Mann told MarketWatch.

It could be fear of retaliation, as Russia has already banned flights from entering its airspace from several other countries, including the United Kingdom. On the other hand, business and international travel are still significantly down from 2019 levels due to the pandemic, so the impact of a U.S. decision to close its airspace is likely to be minimal in terms of volume.

Where it hurts is because of rising fuel costs.

Mann estimated that if airlines are forced to reroute or even stop somewhere on long-haul flights to refuel, it could cost between $4,000 and $12,000 per hour – costs that are passed on to the consumer via ticket prices.

“Some routings will simply become uneconomic or impractical,” he said.

For more information on Canada, Europe

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Delta plane on tarmac

Delta Air Lines Announces Upgrades to Airports in LA, NYC and...

Delta Air Lines

Despite COVID and War, Airbus CEO says International Travel Will Grow

American Airlines to the Rescue for Stranded Students

gallery icon The World's Newest Airlines

Delta Suspends Aeroflot Codeshare

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS