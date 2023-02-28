FAA Awards Nearly $1 Billion to US Airports for Terminal Projects
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 28, 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it had awarded 99 airports in the United States nearly $1 billion for terminal projects as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law passed in 2021.
According to Reuters.com, FAA officials said the grants would help “meet the growing demand for air travel and invest in key areas to help get travelers in and out of airports more quickly and improve the passenger experience by investing in new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and improved ground transportation.”
As for where the money will go, Iowa’s Des Moines International Airport will receive $10.8 million to replace a terminal, and Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport was awarded $29 million for a redevelopment program.
Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport will receive $50 million to rehabilitate Terminal 3, and Florida’s Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was awarded $10 million to enhance security screening checkpoint lanes and gates.
The most recent investment is the second funding phase, with nearly $1 billion for airport terminal projects announced for 85 airports last year. In total, the infrastructure law will dedicate $25 billion for projects over five years.
On Tuesday, Kansas City International Airport opened its new one-million-square-foot terminal, one of the inclusive in the U.S.
Last week, JetBlue celebrated the groundbreaking of a $4.2 billion project to develop a new international Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The terminal will connect to the carrier’s existing Terminal 5 location at JFK, allowing the airline to add more flights, destinations, and partner connections at the busy New York airport.
