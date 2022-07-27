FAA Eyes Second Barrier to the Flight Deck on New Aircraft
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 27, 2022
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed that all new commercial airplanes be outfitted with a second barrier to the flight deck as an extra security measure to prevent intrusion into the cockpit.
"Each additional layer of safety matters. Protecting flight crews help keep our system the safest in the world," FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said, according to a story published by Reuters.
Airlines bolstered their defense of the flight deck following the September 11 attacks at the beginning of the century when terrorists were able to breach the flight deck and take over the controls of four planes. Two airliners struck and destroyed the two World Trade Center towers in New York City, another slammed into the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. and a fourth bound for Washington crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania after heroic passengers overtook the suicide bombers.
The FAA proposal would require airplane manufacturers – namely Boeing and Airbus – to install another barrier to the flight deck on all planes.
The U.S. aviation oversight agency said it is finalizing its proposal, which would require manufacturers to install the second barrier on any plane built after the rule goes into effect.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS