FAA Says Tighter Airline Cabins Still Don’t Pose Evacuation Risk
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 05, 2022
The Federal Aviation Administration says the results of a three-month study it conducted on evacuation times of airplanes during an emergency were not impeded by airlines that squeezed in more seating for increased revenue.
But at least one U.S. Congressman takes exception to that.
The FAA study – conducted from November 2019 to January 2020, but only released last week – found that no extra risk was imposed to the safety of 99 percent of the American population, according to our sister publication Travel Weekly.
The testing was not done using senior citizens, children or the disabled.
As a result, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said in a statement that the FAA’s findings were a "foregone conclusion the airline industry dictated. The flying public cannot rely on the results of this study nor should seat sizes be based solely on the study's results. I look forward to participating in the FAA's forthcoming public comment period and hope the input is taken seriously before the FAA makes its final determination on minimum seat dimensions that are necessary to ensure passenger safety."
Federal law requires that aircraft evacuations take less than 90 seconds and, apparently, that standard was met.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who stepped down on March 31, admitted in his own statement to Congress that the results provided “useful, but not necessarily definitive information, regarding the effects of seat dimensions on safe evacuations for all populations.”
The FAA plans to conduct a review to set minimum standards for seat width and the space between rows on commercial aircraft.
"The FAA is the global gold standard for aviation safety and we appreciate their comprehensive review of existing aircraft standards, which affirmed the highest level of safety onboard our nation's commercial airlines," the lobby group Airlines For America said in a prepared statement.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS