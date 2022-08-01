FAA to Approve Boeing’s Fix for 787 Dreamliners
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 01, 2022
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reportedly approve Boeing’s process for fixing its fleet of 787 Dreamliners before delivering the planes to customers.
According to The Associated Press, the Being 787 has been plagued by a series of production issues since late 2020, but approval from the FAA would allow the manufacturer to resume deliveries in the near future.
While awaiting approval, Boeing has amassed a backlog of about 120 undelivered 787 planes, which sell for between $248 million to $338 million depending on size, although airlines are offered a large discount for bigger orders.
Some of the issues the plane manufacturer faced with the production of its Dreamliner fleet included small gaps between the fuselage panels, problems with a pressurization bulkhead and titanium parts that did not meet FAA standards.
While Boeing has maintained throughout the approval process that “none of the issues raised immediate safety concerns,” the FAA will need to clear each of the 120 backlogged planes before they are eligible for delivery.
A Boeing spokesperson said in a statement the company plans to “continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers towards resuming 787 deliveries.”
Last month, Delta Air Lines announced a new deal to purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes worth about $13.5 billion at list prices, with an option to buy 30 more in the future.
American Airlines also recently announced it expects to take delivery of two 787 Dreamliners in early August, but has not added the planes to its flight schedule.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS