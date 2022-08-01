Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Mon August 01 2022

FAA to Approve Boeing’s Fix for 787 Dreamliners

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 01, 2022

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (photo via nycshooter/iStock Unreleased)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reportedly approve Boeing’s process for fixing its fleet of 787 Dreamliners before delivering the planes to customers.

According to The Associated Press, the Being 787 has been plagued by a series of production issues since late 2020, but approval from the FAA would allow the manufacturer to resume deliveries in the near future.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
MSC Seascape

MSC Updates Vaccination and Testing Protocols for Sailings...

Travel Advisors, Suppliers, Global Travel Marketplace

Travel Industry’s Top Advisors and Suppliers Connect at...

La Datcha, Los Cabos, Mexico, villa, rental escapes

gallery icon Taking Luxury Travel to the Next Level

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Airlines Are Trying To Increase Diversity Among Future Pilots

While awaiting approval, Boeing has amassed a backlog of about 120 undelivered 787 planes, which sell for between $248 million to $338 million depending on size, although airlines are offered a large discount for bigger orders.

Some of the issues the plane manufacturer faced with the production of its Dreamliner fleet included small gaps between the fuselage panels, problems with a pressurization bulkhead and titanium parts that did not meet FAA standards.

While Boeing has maintained throughout the approval process that “none of the issues raised immediate safety concerns,” the FAA will need to clear each of the 120 backlogged planes before they are eligible for delivery.

A Boeing spokesperson said in a statement the company plans to “continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers towards resuming 787 deliveries.”

Last month, Delta Air Lines announced a new deal to purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes worth about $13.5 billion at list prices, with an option to buy 30 more in the future.

American Airlines also recently announced it expects to take delivery of two 787 Dreamliners in early August, but has not added the planes to its flight schedule.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines, pilots, Southwest airlines pilots, mother-daughter pilots

Southwest Airlines Welcomes First Mother-Daughter Pilot Duo

Airlines Are Trying To Increase Diversity Among Future Pilots

The Company Making Space Tourism Available To More Travelers

Fallout of Air Travel: Couple With Infant Stranded After Flight Canceled

Will JetBlue-Spirit Merger Really Mean Lower Fares?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS