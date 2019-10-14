Last updated: 11:31 AM ET, Mon October 14 2019

FBI Not Filing Charges Against Woman Who Boarded Flight Without Ticket

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials revealed they would not file charges against a woman who managed to board a flight in Florida without a ticket.

According to The Associated Press, Sylvia Rictor reportedly boarded a Delta Air Lines flight on October 5 at Orlando International Airport without a ticket and was removed by security officials, which resulted in a three-hour delay for the plane.

Rictor was questioned by local police after being removed from the Orlando-Atlanta flight and each of the remaining passengers on board were deplaned and screened again before being permitted to continue on their journey.

The FBI is considering the administrative and civil consequences for Rictor, but will not pursue criminal charges at this time. Authorities are currently investigating how the woman managed to bypass security without a ticket.

Delta crew members realized Rictor was not supposed to be on Flight 1516 when they asked for her ticket and she told them it had been thrown away.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio said the woman was sitting in another passenger’s seat and could not provide any form of identification.

