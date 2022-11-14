FBI Now Involved in Onboard Flight Incident
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2022
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken on the investigation of numerous amounts of flight incidents in the last couple of years. But now the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is taking an interest in the latest kerfuffle.
According to a report on CNN, both the FAA and the FBI are investigating the events of a recent incident on a United Airlines flight to Chicago on Sunday, November 12.
The government agencies are investigating reports of a physical confrontation that resulted in two passengers and a flight attendant being sent to the hospital.
The flight was en route from San Francisco to United’s headquarters at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when the incident took place. The airline called it a case of a "disruptive customer" who triggered the incident that included the involvement of law enforcement members on the ground in Chicago.
"One member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United said in a statement released to CNN. "We're grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first."
Last year, in the midst of the debate over wearing masks on planes – settled by a federal judge in Tampa earlier this year – there were nearly 6,000 verbal and physical incidents among passengers and airline employees at airports and airline employees.
"United Airlines Flight 476, a Boeing 777-200, landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 6 a.m. Sunday after the crew reported an unruly passenger," the FAA would only say in a statement.
