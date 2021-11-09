Federal Judge Upholds United’s Vaccine Mandate
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 09, 2021
In a ruling that will likely reverberate around the aviation industry, a federal judge has upheld United Airlines’ mandate to have all employees vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
United was the first airline to impose such a mandate in August, even before the Biden Administration order that any company that does business with the federal government – which includes most domestic airlines – must vaccinate its workers.
With the mandate, United's employees are under threat of termination if they don’t comply or forced to take unpaid leave if they qualify for religious or medical exemptions.
U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, ultimately ruled that policy set by human resources at companies was the purview of the company, according to Reuters News Service.
United didn’t escape a scolding from Pittman, however.
Reuters noted that the judge was "disturbed" by the seemingly inconsiderate process by which it foisted the vaccine mandate on employees.
"United’s mandate thus reflects an apathy, if not antipathy, for many of its employees’ concerns and a dearth of toleration for those expressing diversity of thought,” Pittman wrote.
Employees who filed the suit said the airline was violating legal obligations to allow workers to continue their job but be subject to regular testing.
In a statement, United said it would try to accommodate exempt employees with "non-customer facing" jobs.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS