Finally, A Heartwarming Airport Story for a Change
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 27, 2021
Just what we needed in the midst of face mask disputes, drunk passengers and physical altercations – a heartwarming airport story.
A woman went into labor at Miami International Airport (MIA) last Sunday, June 20. The bad news? She was clearly so far along that there would no time to get her from MIA to a hospital. The good news? Between MIA employees and members of the Miami-Dade Police and Fire Departments who were onsite, MIA was well-equipped to deliver a child.
And they did just that.
There at MIA, in the midst of the controlled chaos of an airport, a baby was born. The woman gave birth to a healthy daughter, and at last check both mother and child were doing great.
Oh, and what did the mom name her daughter?
Why, Mia, of course, after MIA.
The stork was cleared for arrival today for a special delivery. Meet Mia who was born at the airport this afternoon with help from our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadeFire and @MiamiDadePD. pic.twitter.com/xphdA9nzXH— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 20, 2021
