Finnair Adds More North America Routes
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 15, 2021
Finnair is increasing its service to Helsinki and Stockholm making it even easier to travel to the Nordic region from North America.
Finnair will introduce direct routes from Miami International Airport (MIA), Los Angeles Airport (LAX), and New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Sweden’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN).
Service will start October 23, 2021, for the Miami route, which will offer weekly frequencies on Wednesdays and Saturdays and will ramp-up to four weekly frequencies (adding Mondays and Fridays) on November 29, 2021. Service will run through April 22, 2022.
The additional routes from LAX and JFK will start on November 3 and December 7, respectively, adding convenient access to the Nordics from both coasts of the U.S.
Finnair will also add additional connectivity to Chicago, extending its summer route to the Windy City from Helsinki into the winter months, meaning guests can discover all that Finland has to offer during this time, including visits to Santa at the North Pole, warming up in a Finnish sauna and taking in the spectacular Northern Lights.
Fully vaccinated American travelers can currently enter Finland, provided that 14 days have passed since receiving a second vaccine dose.
“We’re excited to provide American travelers easier and more frequent access to Finland and beyond through our expanded services,” said Caroline Borawski, general manager, North America at Finnair. “We’ve seen continued interest and demand for flights from our US markets and are pleased to grow and deliver the distinguished flying experience that Finnair is known for.”
The new and expanded flights will operate on Finnair’s flagship A350, featuring business class, an extra-legroom economy section and economy cabin.
