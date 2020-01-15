Finnair Crew Member Injured After Fall From Plane
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 15, 2020
A Finnair crew member was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital after falling from a parked aircraft following a flight from Oulu, Finland to Helsinki on Monday.
"On Finnair flight AY450 from Oulu to Helsinki...a crew member was involved in a serious occupational accident," Finnair spokesperson Mari Rouvi told USA Today. "The crew member fell from the aircraft back door to the station platform. The employee was seriously injured and transported to a hospital."
"This is a rare and very unfortunate event," the airline added. "Finnair takes all occupational safety issues seriously and will investigate the events leading to this occurrence to ensure this will not happen again."
Finland's Safety Investigation Authority is currently investigating the unfortunate incident.
Two similar but separate incidents involving flight attendants in China occurred in 2017. A female crew member for China Eastern Airlines fell from the aircraft's rear cabin door while attempting to close it ahead of takeoff, suffering bone fractures and bruises. Meanwhile, a female flight attendant for Xiamen Air slipped and fell through an open door as she was attempting to load a food trolley, suffering a broken bone in her chest.
