'Flight Angel' Comforts 96-Year-Old Woman on Southwest Flight
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 09, 2019
A Southwest Airlines passenger is being hailed a "flight angel" for comforting and assisting a 96-year-old woman traveling alone for the first time in 15 years on a flight from San Diego to Nashville late last month.
Megan Ashley took to social media on July 29 to praise the unidentified man, whose multiple acts of kindness did not go unnoticed.
"She asked for this man's hand during takeoff and then hugged him again when experiencing turbulence. This gentleman I should say, gladly took her hand, let her hold onto him, calmed her by talking to her and explaining everything that was happening, and simply was that stranger there for her," Ashley wrote in a Facebook post, pointing out that the woman wanted to travel to Kansas City to see her family for her birthday.
"He knew just what to do the entire flight to help. It made me smile the whole flight as he comforted her. This man was her flight angel."
Ashley said the man helped the woman get up to use the bathroom, held her bag and guided her off of the plane and into a wheelchair. He even stayed with her when she got separated from her daughter, Ashley said.
"I walked away sobbing happy tears being so thankful for people like this wonderful human," she added. "Hats off to you sir, for your kind heart and your compassion toward someone whom you’ve never met. I have never been so touched on a flight before."
As of Friday afternoon, Ashley's post has been shared more than 74,000 times.
"Beautiful story!!!!! There are many kind people we just don’t hear about them enough. Thank you for reminding us!" one commenter wrote.
"It's so nice to see there are still good people in this world. So many people need to take a page from his book and do the same. Being kind is not difficult," said another user.
In yet another feel-good story involving Southwest, a pilot for the low-cost carrier flew the remains of his fallen Vietnam veteran father home from California to Texas, prompting a touching tribute from workers and travelers at Dallas Love Field Airport.
