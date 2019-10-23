Flight Attendants Arrested at Miami Airport for Money Laundering
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 23, 2019
Four flight attendants stopped with over $22,000 in cash at a Miami airport were arrested Monday and charged with money laundering.
According to NBCMiami.com, security officers at Miami International Airport stopped 40-year-old American Airlines flight attendant Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano for a routine Customs and Border Patrol inspection after he arrived on a flight from Chile.
Despite telling the customs agent he only had $100 on him, Munoz-Moyano was discovered to be carrying $9,000. Authorities also stopped three other flight attendants who were carrying large amounts of undocumented cash.
Four flight attendants were arrested at Miami International Airport on money laundering and other charges after authorities found them carrying thousands of dollars in cash during a routine Customs check: https://t.co/0gooTbIoM6 pic.twitter.com/d69vLVU6V3— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 23, 2019
Security officers found $7,300 on 55-year-old Maria Delpilar Roman-Strick, $6,371 on 48-year-old Maria Isabel Wilson-Ossandon and an unspecified amount on Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, totaling at least $22,671.
The group admitted Pasten-Cuzmar worked with the other three attendants to transport U.S. dollars into America before they were to deliver the cash to a connection. They revealed the deal included them receiving one percent of the total they smuggled.
Each of the flight attendants was arrested and charged with money laundering and unauthorized money transmitting between $300 and $20,000.
“We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation,” an American Airlines spokesperson told NBC Miami.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS