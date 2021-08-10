Flight Canceled After Woman Causes Disturbance
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 10, 2021
An apparently intoxicated woman who refused to wear a face mask was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight before it left Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on Monday.
The flight to San Diego was later canceled.
Though the woman was removed from the plane, she had nothing to do with the cancellation of the flight, a Frontier Airlines spokesperson told Newsweek.
Nonetheless, it was yet another airline disruption caused by a passenger who declined to wear a mask or was drunk – or both.
There has been a disturbing number of such incidents on planes this year, though fortunately, this flight was still on the ground as the events unfolded.
"Flight 2127 scheduled from Las Vegas to San Diego was canceled Sunday evening due to operational matters—there was no connection between the actions of a passenger and the cancellation of the flight,” Zach Kramer, manager of corporate communications for Frontier, said. “We reached out to affected customers with a reimbursement option (up to a stated amount) if they choose to rebook with another airline and provided each with a $100 Frontier travel voucher as a goodwill gesture. Furthermore, customers always have the option to request a refund when their flight is canceled by Frontier."
Once the woman was escorted off the plane, the flight couldn't resume due to the fuel overheating within the plane at McCarran, Newsweek noted. More fuel needed to be added to cool the plane down, which ultimately caused the flight to be canceled.
