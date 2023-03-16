Last updated: 02:32 PM ET, Thu March 16 2023

Flight Delayed After Crew Members Refuse to Work Together

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2023

flight attendant, stewardess, plane, cabin, exhausted, frustrated, headache
An exhausted and frustrated flight attendant. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/izusek)

A SkyWest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was delayed for at least an hour prior to takeoff due to two flight attendants refusing to work together following an argument about the seating policy on March 11, prompting an internal investigation into what really happened.

According to The Hill, a first-class passenger had requested to switch seats with someone in coach class in order to sit next to her husband. A male flight attendant had given her permission to do so, but a female flight attendant told her it was against SkyWest Airlines’ policy.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
United Airlines plane at gate

More Details Emerge About United Airlines Attack

Airlines, airfare, airplane, pricing, cost, cash, bills, money, dollars

Man Busted in Airline Ticket Scam

United Airlines plane taking off.

Recent Chaotic Incidents on Flights Highlight Unpredictable...

Newark Liberty International Airport

Traveler Caught at Airport Security Checkpoint With Assault...

The male flight attendant then yelled at the female attendant, who began crying. According to Ashley Brewer, an anchor and reporter with ESPN who spoke with The Hill about the incident, which she witnessed, both attendants then refused to work with each other.

“They kept bickering and going back and forth in the middle of the aisle about the rules, and what was right and what was wrong,” Brewer commented. “They just had some beef or something.”

The male flight attendant left the plane first, but the female flight attendant also eventually left the plane, prompting a wait for their replacements that took at least an hour.

“SkyWest is aware of reports regarding a flight attendant issue that caused flight 4860, operating as American Eagle from Los Angeles to Houston, to be delayed on Saturday,” according to a statement shared with Nexstar, The Hill’s parent company. “We regret the delay this caused our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience. We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Los Angeles, Houston

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore’s Changi Airport Named World’s Best Once...

JetBlue Adding New Routes to Dominican Republic

FAA Chief Says There Have Been More Near-Miss Incidents Than Expected

JetBlue Announces New Deal to Bring Sustainable Fuel to LAX

Southwest Airlines Announces 20 Percent off Spring Travel Fares for Rapid Rewards Members

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS