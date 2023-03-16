Flight Delayed After Crew Members Refuse to Work Together
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2023
A SkyWest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was delayed for at least an hour prior to takeoff due to two flight attendants refusing to work together following an argument about the seating policy on March 11, prompting an internal investigation into what really happened.
According to The Hill, a first-class passenger had requested to switch seats with someone in coach class in order to sit next to her husband. A male flight attendant had given her permission to do so, but a female flight attendant told her it was against SkyWest Airlines’ policy.
The male flight attendant then yelled at the female attendant, who began crying. According to Ashley Brewer, an anchor and reporter with ESPN who spoke with The Hill about the incident, which she witnessed, both attendants then refused to work with each other.
“They kept bickering and going back and forth in the middle of the aisle about the rules, and what was right and what was wrong,” Brewer commented. “They just had some beef or something.”
The male flight attendant left the plane first, but the female flight attendant also eventually left the plane, prompting a wait for their replacements that took at least an hour.
“SkyWest is aware of reports regarding a flight attendant issue that caused flight 4860, operating as American Eagle from Los Angeles to Houston, to be delayed on Saturday,” according to a statement shared with Nexstar, The Hill’s parent company. “We regret the delay this caused our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience. We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight.”
