Flight Delayed After Man Sneaks Aboard and Locks Himself in Bathroom
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 11, 2019
In a bizarre incident aboard a Vueling flight headed from Barcelona to Dublin today, an unidentified man illegally boarded the aircraft and barricaded himself inside the onboard lavatory, Fox News reported.
Evidently, police received a tip that an unidentified individual had snuck aboard the plane without presenting a boarding pass or passport, and authorities were forced to evacuate all passengers.
The flight, VY 8720, was ultimately postponed by two hours and 41 minutes while police removed the intruder; the situation was handled, and passengers were first deplaned and later allowed to re-board. Barcelona Airport website confirms that the flight was scheduled to depart at 12:40 p.m. local time but ended up taking off at 3:21 p.m., arriving in Dublin at 5:23 p.m. local time.
Hello Robert, we will change the flight. We are working in order to speed the process up. Our colleagues will inform you in the shortest time possible.— Vueling Airlines (@vueling) November 11, 2019
Vueling replied via Twitter to a passenger who reached out to the airline about the delay and to inquire about the flight’s status, saying, “We are working in order to speed the process up. Our colleagues will inform you in the shortest time possible.”
Approximately an hour passed before Vueling followed up with the tweet: “We inform you that we are checking-in all the passengers again, and we will start boarding as soon as we can. We are doing our best in order to depart as soon as possible.”
As Vueling Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment; the man’s identity remains unknown, and it’s unclear whether or not he will face charges.
For more information on Barcelona, Dublin
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS