Flight Diverted After Unruly Passengers Mistake Allergies for Coronavirus

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke March 11, 2020

Boeing 737-900ER
PHOTO: United Boeing 737-900ER taking off. (photo via United Hub)

A United Airlines flight traveling from Colorado ski country to Newark, New Jersey was diverted to Denver on Sunday afternoon after a group of passengers became disruptive because they were seated next to someone who was coughing and sneezing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to KCNC-TV, passengers were told that the flight from Eagle County Airport outside of Vail was landing unexpectedly due to "security reasons."

The concerned travelers were apparently making unreasonable requests to the flight crew, according to at least one passenger.

A United spokesperson later said that the incident "was in no way a medical situation."

The flight landed without incident and was met by law enforcement, who removed the disruptive passengers. The flight departed for Newark just 30 minutes later.

United officials told KCNC-TV that the passenger who was believed to be sick was only suffering from allergies. The airline confirmed that the individual was screened on the plane, didn't have a fever and was allowed to continue on the flight.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident since it took place mid-flight.

Sunday's flight diversion is just one example of the many challenges the airline industry is facing amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

