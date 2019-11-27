Flight Diverted for Cracked Windshield
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Patrick Clarke November 27, 2019
An Air Canada flight traveling from London to Toronto was forced to divert to Dublin after the crew noticed a crack in the plane's windshield on Saturday.
The Boeing 787 was carrying 254 passengers over the Atlantic Ocean when the cracked captain's side window was spotted, Business Insider reported.
Passengers were put in hotels for the night and rebooked on a different aircraft to continue their journey to Toronto the following day.
The damaged plane has since been repaired and returned to service.
The incident comes less than three months after an Air Canada flight from Shanghai to Vancouver operated on a 787 was diverted to Tokyo for a cracked windshield. A Jetstar 787 was also diverted for a cracked windshield in September.
Boeing has also had issues with cracks on its 737 NG planes affecting the pickle fork, which connects the plane's fuselage to its wing structure.
Meanwhile, Boeing's 737 MAX planes have been grounded since March following two crashes killing a total of 346 people. However, the company recently said it expected the troubled model to return to commercial service by January 2020.
For more information on Air Canada, Dublin, London, Toronto
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS