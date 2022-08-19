Flight Misses Landing After Pilots Allegedly Fall Asleep
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 19, 2022
An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its scheduled landing after the pilots allegedly fell asleep earlier this week.
According to CNN, the Boeing 737-800 was traveling from Khartoum to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Monday when it failed to descend from its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet and bypassed the runway, prompting an alarm that presumptively alerted the pilots.
Air traffic control officials were unable to make contact with the cockpit, apparently. Fortunately, the flight landed without incident 25 minutes later.
Aviation analyst Alex Macheras attributed the scary incident to pilot fatigue, which the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and other groups have warned of recently as increasing demand for air travel puts more stress on understaffed airlines.
Deeply concerning incident at Africa’s largest airline — Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at cruising altitude of 37,000ft by the time it reached destination Addis Ababa— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 18, 2022
Why hadn’t it started to descend for landing? Both pilots were asleep. https://t.co/cPPMsVHIJD pic.twitter.com/RpnxsdtRBf
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Africa
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS