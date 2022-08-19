Last updated: 02:05 PM ET, Fri August 19 2022

Flight Misses Landing After Pilots Allegedly Fall Asleep

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 19, 2022

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia. (photo courtesy of Flickr/Alan Wilson)

An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its scheduled landing after the pilots allegedly fell asleep earlier this week.

According to CNN, the Boeing 737-800 was traveling from Khartoum to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Monday when it failed to descend from its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet and bypassed the runway, prompting an alarm that presumptively alerted the pilots.

Air traffic control officials were unable to make contact with the cockpit, apparently. Fortunately, the flight landed without incident 25 minutes later.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras attributed the scary incident to pilot fatigue, which the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and other groups have warned of recently as increasing demand for air travel puts more stress on understaffed airlines.

