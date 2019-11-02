Flights Resume at Hartsfield After Brief Shutdown
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2019
What does it take to shut down the world’s busiest airport?
Unfortunately, just a single piece of paper.
A threatening note found on an American Airlines plane caused officials to shut down Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday morning.
Neither police nor airport officials would reveal the contents of the note, only to say that the note was discovered at approximately 7 a.m. ET on the American flight bound for Dallas.
Passengers were taken off the plane; Concourse T was evacuated, and everybody was re-screened by security at the gate. The Atlanta Police Department was called, and they conducted a sweep of the airport, necessitating the issuance of a temporary ground stop that halted all inbound and outbound flights.
The ground stop was lifted after about two hours, and APD gave the all-clear shortly thereafter.
It didn’t take long for the old pros at Hartsfield to return the airport back to normal. At the Domestic North Terminal, passengers reported on-time departures and security lines were manageable.
