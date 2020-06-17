Florida Governor Announces Over 250 Coronavirus Cases at Orlando Airport
June 17, 2020
Governor Ron DeSantis announced 260 employees at a Florida airport tested positive for the coronavirus, a statistic the airport management team said is misleading.
According to ClickOrlando.com, DeSantis revealed that around 500 employees at Orlando International Airport were tested for coronavirus and the results for 260 people were positive, a 52 percent positivity rate.
Orlando airport officials have condemned the report, saying the positive tests were not all from employees and the cases span a period of several months. The workers who tested positive were also not part of the 500 workers tested as referenced by the governor.
Florida has seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases since the state began reopening, as more than 2,780 people tested positive on Tuesday. In total, Florida reports more than 80,100 have tested positive and 2,993 have died.
DeSantis announced the state is conducting around 30,000 coronavirus tests per day now, with an estimated 5.5 percent of people testing positive. While the number of confirmed cases is up, the governor said ICU hospitalizations are down 43 percent from April 15.
Orlando isn’t the only area seeing a spike in confirmed cases, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez revealed Monday the city is not ready to move into Phase 3 of the reopening process as Florida is one of 22 states where new coronavirus cases have increased over the past 14 days.
In addition, travelers looking to visit Florida theme parks and other attractions will still need to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are residents of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
