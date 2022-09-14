Last updated: 02:56 PM ET, Wed September 14 2022

Four International Airports Added to TSA PreCheck Program

TSA PreCheck lane at Reagan National Airport
TSA PreCheck lane at Reagan National Airport. (photo via David Tran/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the expansion of its PreCheck program with the addition of Air Europa, Flair, Volaris El Salvador and ITA Airways, all of which operate flights to and from the United States.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from U.S. airports on domestic or international flights, or from Nassau, Bahamas, and after returning to the U.S. for connecting domestic flights.

U.S. citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck for a cost of $85 for a five-year membership. Existing members may renew up to six months before their membership expires, which can be completed online for $70 for an additional five years.

When new applicants are approved, they receive a unique Known Traveler Number (KTN) that makes them eligible to use PreCheck lanes at airport security checkpoints, with kids 12 and under permitted to join a parent or guardian in the dedicated lanes.

In August, 95 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in security lines. The service is also available at no cost for U.S. Armed Forces service members, including Reservists and members of the National Guard.

Passengers who are members of other DHS Trusted Traveler Programs including, Global Entry, NEXUS, and SENTRI, may also be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening.

Earlier this year, American Airlines teamed with the TSA to offer customers with PreCheck the chance to test mobile identification. Launched in June at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, AAdvantage members enrolled in PreCheck used their American Mobile ID at select checkpoints to verify their identity.

