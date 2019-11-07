French Bee Offering San Francisco-Paris Flights From $349 Roundtrip
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 07, 2019
Travelers don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score an excellent deal on a roundtrip flight from San Francisco to Paris.
Delta Air Lines Announces Discounted Award Deals From Key HubsAirlines & Airports
Travel Impressions Launches Biggest Sale of the SeasonHotel & Resort
Paul Gauguin Offers Two-Week Sale on Select 2020 VoyagesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Now through December 12, 2019, low-cost long-haul airline French bee is offering roundtrip service from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Paris Orly Airport (ORY) for as little as $349 for Basic Economy. The eligible travel period runs now through March 31, 2020.
The 10-hour overnight flight operates three times per week aboard ultramodern Airbus A350s featuring three different classes of service.
A Basic Economy ticket includes one carry-on item while a Smart booking includes one checked bag, a meal and a comfort kit equipped with socks, an eye mask, headphones, a toothbrush and earplugs.
French bee also flies to the Islands of Tahiti three times per week from SFO to Papeete starting at $330 one-way and recently announced plans to offer service between New York City and Paris by way of Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2020, with fares starting from just $139 one-way or $278 roundtrip.
For more information on San Francisco, Paris
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS