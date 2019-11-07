Last updated: 04:02 PM ET, Thu November 07 2019

French Bee Offering San Francisco-Paris Flights From $349 Roundtrip

Patrick Clarke November 07, 2019

A French bee Airbus A350 mid-flight
PHOTO: A French bee Airbus A350 mid-flight. (photo via Flickr/Olivier CABARET)

Travelers don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score an excellent deal on a roundtrip flight from San Francisco to Paris.

Now through December 12, 2019, low-cost long-haul airline French bee is offering roundtrip service from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Paris Orly Airport (ORY) for as little as $349 for Basic Economy. The eligible travel period runs now through March 31, 2020.

The 10-hour overnight flight operates three times per week aboard ultramodern Airbus A350s featuring three different classes of service.

A Basic Economy ticket includes one carry-on item while a Smart booking includes one checked bag, a meal and a comfort kit equipped with socks, an eye mask, headphones, a toothbrush and earplugs.

French bee also flies to the Islands of Tahiti three times per week from SFO to Papeete starting at $330 one-way and recently announced plans to offer service between New York City and Paris by way of Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2020, with fares starting from just $139 one-way or $278 roundtrip.

