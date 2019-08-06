Fresh, New Inflight Look For Turkish Airlines
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers August 06, 2019
Turkish Airlines has a fresh new look in the skies.
The new cabin crew uniforms of Turkish Airlines, which flies to the most countries in the world, were designed with the aim of celebrating the airline’s 85th anniversary and will be visible on the entire cabin crew on the long haul flights of the flag carrier as of Aug. 6, 2019.
The new uniforms in flag-red and anthracite gray colors, which were rigorously tested on long-range flights in different climates, have been tailored to 25,000 employees in order for cabin crews to serve passengers comfortably.
Inspired by many classical details in Turkish culture, from the currents of the Bosphorus to the artisanal glassware, ceramics and calligraphy patterns produced by local artisans, the cabin, cockpit, ground handling personnel and flying chef uniforms came to life under a single design in order to give their passengers a holistic brand experience.
In his statement regarding the new uniforms, M. Ilker Ayci, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines said; “The elegance and comfort of our cabin crews, which constitute the most important element of our unrivaled service quality, are of great importance for our brand that continues to fly at the top of its industry. I believe that our brand's presence in the skies will be much more impressive when the new cabin uniforms, which bear elements of our culture, are combined with the elegance of our cabin crews.”
Italian haute couturier Ettore Bilotta designed the new cabin uniforms, which were specially sewn by Vakko, and the main fabrics were produced by Altinyildiz, based on the compliance of Turkish Airlines with flight standards.
