Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Tue July 12 2022

Frontier Admits it Doesn’t Haven Enough Votes to Win Spirit Merger

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 12, 2022

Frontier aircraft
Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

By its calculations, Frontier Airlines says it doesn’t have enough votes among Spirit Airlines shareholders to win the vote for a proposed merger between the two domestic carriers.

The revelation came in a letter made public on Monday from Frontier CEO Barry Biffle, who asked his counterpart at Spirit, CEP Ted Christie, to again delay a stockholder vote scheduled for Friday, July 15, in order to continue lobbying for votes.

ADVERTISING

If Spirit complies, it would be the fourth adjournment of a shareholder vote in the last five weeks.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Girl on cell phone

‘Flight Delays’ and ‘Flight Cancellations...

Madeira, outdoor activities in Madeira

TIME Magazine Reveals World's Greatest Places of 2022

Half Dome, Yosemite National Park

Travel Organizations Ask National Park Service to Streamline...

home rental, home sharing, couple

Suburban Areas Driving Short-Term Rental Industry Comeback

Frontier had already informed Spirit on Monday that it would no longer be raising its bid, as it has done since April going toe-to-toe with JetBlue Airways, the other suitor looking to take over Spirit. Biffle said Frontier’s latest bid would be its last and final offer for Spirit.

“…We still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8,” Biffle wrote to Christie and General Counsel Thomas Canfield.

Frontier has Christie’s support. Frontier’s had Spirit’s Board of Directors' support. What it doesn’t have, however, is the backing of the ultimate arbiters in the stockholders. TravelPulse recently wrote that it’s clear that what Christie and the Board want are vastly different from what the stockholders want – a lucrative payday.

Frontier’s offer is worth about $4.13 a share to Spirit stockholders with a deal for almost 1.9 shares of Frontier stock for every share of Spirit. That’s about $1 billion less than JetBlue’s proposal of $33.50 or a $3.7 billion total package.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Alaska Airlines, Alaska Airlines 90th anniversary

Alaska Airlines Celebrates 90 Years by Giving Employees 90,000...

US Airlines to Report Strongest Earnings Since Pandemic

Air Canada & Emirates Form Strategic Partnership

gallery icon The Most and Least Flexible Airlines

US Investigating Airlines That Delayed or Withheld Refunds During Pandemic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS