Frontier Airlines Admits Paying Agents for Charging Bag Fees After Viral Video
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 10, 2023
Following an incident that went viral online, Frontier Airlines confirmed that it pays gate agents a bonus if they charge passengers for oversized baggage during boarding.
According to The Independent, Frontier passenger Dyana Villa shared a video of her carry-on bag in a luggage sizer—a device used to determine if bags are too large to bring on the flight—and being asked to pay an extra fee despite the luggage fitting.
@FlyFrontier charged several passengers $100 for a personal item that clearly fits. #frontier #frontierairline pic.twitter.com/hn2NhYU7IV— Dyana Villa TV (@dyanavilla_tv) March 8, 2023
While Villa and her friends were adamant in the video that the bag fit, two Frontier employees confirmed that it did not and said she would need to pay a fee of $100 for the oversized bag.
Villa claims that when she reached out to Frontier, a customer service representative explained that staff members are eligible for a $10 bonus for every bag fee they collect.
In response, a Frontier spokesperson told The Independent that the bonus issued to field agents is an incentive “to help ensure compliance with our policies and that all customers are treated equally.”
Frontier also revealed that Villa’s video was incomplete, as the woman had a second carry-on bag. Combined, the two bags did not fit in the luggage sizer and the agents were forced to charge the customer.
“The second customer’s bag did not fit into the free personal item sizer box without removing much of its contents,” Frontier told The Independent. “Most customers pay for their bags in advance, in accordance with our policies, and we provide multiple reminders and opportunities to do so at a lower price in advance of departure.”
The low-cost carrier said passengers are entitled to one personal item that measures 14” H x 18” W x 8” D, such as purses, totes, computer bags, briefcases, diaper bags and kids’ backpacks.
