Frontier Airlines Celebrating Birthday With $27 Fares, Roundtrip Ticket Giveaway
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 07, 2021
Frontier Airlines is celebrating its 27th birthday by putting one million fares on sale from $27 through Wednesday night.
The ultra-low-cost carrier will also give away round-trip tickets for two to 27 lucky winners through a random drawing this summer.
To take advantage of the latest flash sale, travelers must purchase tickets by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7. Travel is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday between August 17 and November 10, 2021. Blackout dates include September 4 and 7, 2021.
Frontier's lowest Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Travelers can subscribe for $60 per year.
Meanwhile, consumers can enter the random drawing for 27 free round-trip tickets now through July 13, 2021. Winners will be determined on or about July 20, 2021, Frontier said.
Frontier is turning 27!— Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 6, 2021
We're celebrating by:
Giving away 2 round-trip tickets to 27 lucky winners! Enter here: https://t.co/AD9ENzyFNy pic.twitter.com/FdLUsc0A6f
