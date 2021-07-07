Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Wed July 07 2021

Frontier Airlines Celebrating Birthday With $27 Fares, Roundtrip Ticket Giveaway

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 07, 2021

Frontier aircraft
Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines is celebrating its 27th birthday by putting one million fares on sale from $27 through Wednesday night.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Abu Simbel

Central Holidays Offers Savings on Egyptian Travel Through 2021

Hang out with Iron Man

Disneyland Announces Summer Ticket Offer for California Residents

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and country music superstar Braid Paisley announce the

Tennessee Is Giving Away 10,000 Airline Vouchers To Tempt...

American Queen Steamboat Company Victory I

Victory Cruise Lines Offers Savings on New Yucatán...

ADVERTISING

The ultra-low-cost carrier will also give away round-trip tickets for two to 27 lucky winners through a random drawing this summer.

To take advantage of the latest flash sale, travelers must purchase tickets by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7. Travel is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday between August 17 and November 10, 2021. Blackout dates include September 4 and 7, 2021.

Frontier's lowest Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Travelers can subscribe for $60 per year.

Meanwhile, consumers can enter the random drawing for 27 free round-trip tickets now through July 13, 2021. Winners will be determined on or about July 20, 2021, Frontier said.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
airport security

Holiday Weekend Air Travel Ends on Strong Note

Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic Returning to London Heathrow

‘Significant’ Security Issue Forces Newark Airport Terminal Evacuation

United Says Fleet Upgrades Will Include Every Passenger’s Carry-on

Bird Sneaks Into Plane’s Cabin, Delays Takeoff

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS