Frontier Airlines Giving All People Named Orlando Free Flights to Orlando, Florida
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz September 29, 2020
Is your first or last name Orlando?
If so, you’re in luck! Frontier Airlines announced September 29 it will reward anyone named Orlando a free flight to Orlando, Florida during the month of October.
The budget airline teamed up with Visit Orlando to encourage travelers to visit the popular vacation destination, home to Universal Orlando and Disney World theme parks.
If your name isn’t Orlando, there’s no need to feel bad. Sales fares are currently as low as $39 on a Frontier Airlines flight.
The airline and Visit Orlando have also created the #LoveOrlando Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a prize package including a four-night hotel stay at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, an Enterprise rental car and activities like Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, Icon Park and TopGolf Orlando. To enter, click here.
“Like the hashtag says, we ‘#LoveOrlando' are thrilled to partner with Visit Orlando to welcome new and returning visitors to the mecca for family fun and entertainment,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier proudly offers the most nonstop routes to Orlando International Airport and is the airline of choice for vacationing families and friends looking for an affordable travel option. Plus, we can’t wait to welcome all the folks named ‘Orlando’ on flights to their namesake destination.
