Last updated: 02:16 PM ET, Sat November 16 2019

Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight Celebration Ruined By Bird Strike

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 16, 2019

Frontier aircraft
PHOTO: Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

What was supposed to be a celebration instead was for the birds.

Well, at least one bird, anyway.

Frontier Airlines on Thursday was set to inaugurate its service from Green Bay, Wisc., to Orlando, Fla. That included all the bells and whistles that come with a celebration, even Mickey Mouse ears in this particular instance.

You May Also Like

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines) Frontier Airlines Launches 22 New Routes Ahead of the... Airlines & Airports

Frontier aircraft Frontier Airlines Offers Sale With Flights From $20... Airlines & Airports

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines) Frontier to Eliminate Some Change Fees Airlines & Airports

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Frontier Airlines Flights on Sale From $20 Through Monday Airlines & Airports

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines) Frontier Airlines Recognized for Fuel Efficiency Airlines & Airports

But when the aircraft being used for the flight arrived from Florida, its post-flight inspection ended the party early – it was revealed that a bird had struck the engine on the flight up from Orlando.

While passengers were treated to a buffet breakfast, they learned that the bird strike forced the airline to cancel the flight until the next day.

Adding insult to injury, Thursday was the second coldest November on record in Green Bay while Orlando was holding steady at 75 degrees.

Some 180 passengers were scheduled to fly down to Florida, and not all of them were particularly happy to miss out on a full day in the sun.

One of the passengers, Brittany Forsberg, told NBC News 26 that the delay would cost her money and that it was a disappointment.

“Unfortunately, my friend and I were planning a long weekend for a quick girls trip just Thursday to Sunday,” she said. “Unfortunately, now we’ve lost Thursday and probably about half of (Friday).”

Frontier Airlines, called the situation “uncontrollable circumstances” and offered passengers the option of rebooking for the following day or a full refund of the ticket price.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Qantas Airbus 380 jet over Sydney Harbor

Singer Will.i.am Claims He Was Victim of Racial Incident on...

Under Intense FAA Scrutiny, Southwest Faces Critical Juncture

Some American Airlines Flight Attendants Wary of 737 Max's Return

Man Tased, Arrested After 'Disturbance' Over Lost Luggage

TSA Preparing for Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Numbers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS