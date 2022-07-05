Last updated: 04:59 PM ET, Tue July 05 2022

Frontier Airlines Is Offering 75 Percent Off During Birthday Sale

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 05, 2022

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Frontier Airlines is offering deeply discounted flights this summer in celebration of its 28th birthday.

Right now, travelers can save as much as 75 percent with the Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier on Tuesday and Wednesday flights taking place between August 9 and October 5 by using the promo code BIRTHDAY.

Blackout dates apply around the Labor Day holiday August 31, September 3, 6-7 and the cheap seats are only available through 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, July 7.

Frontier is also giving away free roundtrip flights worth $250 each to as many as 28 travelers who apply by 11:59 p.m. MT on July 12. Residents of New York and Florida are not eligible for the prizes and winners will be notified by July 20.

The airline flies to dozens of destinations across the U.S. and the world, including Mexico and the Caribbean but charges extra for carry-on and checked bags.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
