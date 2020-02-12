Frontier Airlines Launches Contest to Get Married During Flight to Las Vegas
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 12, 2020
Want to get married 30,000 feet above the ground? Frontier Airlines has you covered.
The low-cost carrier announced it is accepting nominations for a one-of-a-kind Wedding in the Sky giveaway, which includes a V.I.P. honeymoon experience in Las Vegas.
To be eligible for the contest, travelers must submit a one-minute video telling Frontier why they deserve in-flight nuptials. Judges will vote based on love story, originality and video creativity, with submissions closing February 23.
Once the top three couples are determined, Frontier will announce the finalists, and the nationwide voting process will begin March 3 and close 10 days later. The airline will announce the winner on March 23.
“At Frontier, we believe the sky is for everyone and we are so excited to help offer this one-of-a-kind, sky high experience to one lucky couple,” Frontier vice president Tyri Squyres said in a statement. “We work hard every day to deliver opportunities in travel that would otherwise be unattainable, and we believe this is certainly an opportunity of a lifetime to not only wed in the sky, but to have an incredible honeymoon experience in Vegas.”
The winning couple will celebrate their wedding on a Frontier flight to McCarran International Airport surrounded by loved ones and receive an exclusive honeymoon package in Las Vegas.
The grand prize package includes two round-trip tickets for the happy couple, 20 round-trip tickets for friends and family, an in-flight celebration, a hotel suite for the newlyweds, accommodations for up to 20 friends and family, spa treatments, tickets to world-class shows and a High Roller Observation Wheel experience.
The airline also announced in January it would be restarting service to and from Delaware’s New Castle Airport.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS