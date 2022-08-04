Last updated: 01:53 PM ET, Thu August 04 2022

Frontier Airlines Launches Sweepstakes to Rock Out With CEO

Donald Wood August 04, 2022

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced a new promotion to award two lucky winners a chance to rock out with the company’s CEO.

As part of the Rock with Frontier Sweepstakes, the airline will award two Grand Prize winners a trip to Phoenix to join the carrier’s President and CEO Barry Biffle for a rock star concert experience on August 25.

The two winners will receive complimentary roundtrip airfare for four people to Phoenix, valid for $250 each. They will also receive a rental car for up to four passengers and a two-day, one-night stay for four (two rooms) within driving distance of the concert venue.

And for the main event, winners will receive four tickets to the Def Leppard + Motley Crue Stadium Tour featuring Joan Jett and Poison on August 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The combined value of each grand prize is $2,000 and submissions for the Rock with Frontier Sweepstakes are open through August 11.

“Frontier is all about making it easy and affordable to bring family and friends together for some fun and enjoyment - and what’s more fun than a rock concert,” Biffle said. “Get ready to pack your bags and join me in Arizona for an epic concert lineup featuring true legends of rock and heavy metal.”

Last month, Spirit Airlines announced it had terminated its merger agreement with Frontier, leaving the possibility that the low-budget carrier could still cut a deal with its other suitor, JetBlue Airways. Spirit shareholders rejected the Frontier bid in a stockholder vote at the company’s Miramar, Florida headquarters.

