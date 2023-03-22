Frontier Airlines Launching New Routes from Atlanta
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 22, 2023
Frontier Airlines announced plans to launch new seasonal nonstop service from Atlanta in May.
The low-cost carrier revealed new flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Guatemala City, Guatemala; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and San Diego would debut in May.
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Guatemala City (GUA)
|May 12, 2023
|2x/week
|$99
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|May 11, 2023
|2x/week
|$129
|San Diego (SAN)
|May 11, 2023
|Daily
|$79
|Ontario, Calif. (ONT)
|May 11, 2023
|Daily
|$79
|Salt Lake City (SLC)
|May 12, 2023
|3x/week
|$79
Frontier will also restart seasonal nonstop service in May from Atlanta to Ontario, California, and Salt Lake City, increasing the airline’s weekly international departures from Atlanta from 21 to 39.
With the new service, the carrier will serve a total of 38 nonstop destinations from Atlanta. To celebrate the growth in Georgia, Frontier is offering fares as low as $79.
“Atlanta is one of Frontier’s fastest growing markets,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said. “We are proud to connect Atlanta to 10 international destinations and 28 U.S. destinations.”
To take advantage of the introductory prices, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 29, with fares only valid for nonstop travel on select days of the week. The discounted tickets are valid from May 11 through June 28.
“We are working hard to make our already robust network at ATL even bigger and, in fact, by summer, Atlanta will be our third largest operation,” Shurz continued. “We know those in the Atlanta area appreciate Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and now they can take advantage of even more affordable and convenient options when planning their next vacation.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Atlanta
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS