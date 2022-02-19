Frontier Airlines Passenger Causes Flight To Be Diverted
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2022
Another day, another incident, another flight diverted.
A male passenger was restrained with zip ties and, of all things, Saran Wrap after causing such a disturbance that a Frontier Airlines plane needed to be diverted.
The flight from New York to Orlando was forced to land in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., after Michael Aaron Ganter threatened crew members. He was charged with a federal crime for interfering with a flight.
The incident happened on February 9; the Department of Justice announced the details this week, according to Fox News.
"Passengers who threaten violence in the close confines of a commercial aircraft put everyone in danger," U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. "My office will continue to aggressively prosecute federal crimes in the skies and ensure the safety of the flying public. Safe air travel is essential to our economy and keeping families connected. No passenger, flight crew, or flight attendant should have to fly in fear."
The incident adds to the growing list of onboard disturbances over the last 18 months or so, which has prompted the airline industry to ask the federal government to impose a national no-fly list for the most egregious passengers.
After the Frontier flight landed in North Carolina, it continued on to Orlando after a two-hour delay.
Ganter was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS