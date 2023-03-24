Frontier Airlines Reveals Progressive Mileage Jackpot Giveaway
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 24, 2023
Frontier Airlines announced that it has become the first airline to introduce a progressive mileage giveaway awarding five million miles in total through the new “Lott-o Miles, Pick 5” promotion.
Travelers looking to participate should visit the promotion’s official website and select five animal picks before each of the five drawings. A single entry matching the winning combination will result in a one-million-mile jackpot, but multiple entries matching would result in all winners splitting the jackpot.
If there are no winners in Frontier’s drawing, the one million miles will roll over to the next drawing for a combined jackpot of two million miles, and so on. One entry is allowed per person, per drawing.
“We’re always looking for fun and unique opportunities to show customers how much we appreciate them, and it makes it all the more exciting to be the first airline to do this type of promotion,” Frontier vice president of marketing Tyri Squyres said.
The first live drawing will be held on March 29 at 2 p.m. ET, with subsequent drawings taking place on March 31, April 3, April 5 and April 7. Live videos of the events will be available on Frontier’s social media channels.
Winners will be notified by email immediately following the drawings.
To redeem miles, consumers must be a Frontier Miles member, and each drawing requires a new entry during the designated contest period. If there are no winners on any of the drawings, a randomly selected winner will be chosen from day five’s jackpot entries.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS