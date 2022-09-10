Frontier Airlines Wants to Pay Homage to Grandparents
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 10, 2022
Grandmother. Grandma. Grandpa. Nonna. Pop. Pop-Pop. Memaw. Abuela. G-Pa.
Whatever you call your grandmother and grandfather, just call them. Because Frontier Airlines wants to pay them homage.
Frontier on Friday announced it is providing free flights to 100 grandmas and grandpas this fall, bringing families together for some priceless multi-generational moments.
With Grandparents Day set for Sunday, September 11, Frontier launched
Grandmas Fly Free promotion and will award 100 randomly selected grandparents with a $250 flight voucher. Nominate your grandparent (or whoever you define as your grandparent) by visiting the entry page.
Within the entry form, you are invited to share details on what special moment or event you’d like to share as a family, along with a photo and other details (not required for entry). The nomination form allows participants to share their entry directly to social media platforms. Sharing will automatically result in two entries for a nominee, doubling the chances your grandparent will be selected.
“We’re proud of our strong commitment to families and our ability to bring them together affordably and conveniently thanks to our ‘Low Fares Done Right,’” Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “This promotion is a fun reminder that fall is a great time to travel and experience some treasured family time.”
