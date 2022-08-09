Last updated: 09:16 AM ET, Tue August 09 2022

Frontier and Denver International Airport Break Ground on New 14-Gate Expansion

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz August 09, 2022

Rendering of the new concourse expansion at Denver International Airport. (photo via Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new expansion of Concourse A in Denver International Airport (DEN), the airline’s home airport, which will add 37,000 square feet to the concourse and fourteen new gates when it is completed in 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 8.

In addition to the new gates, the expansion will include remodeling 83,000 square feet of current space and include escalators, a pet relief area, food and retail areas and more. An 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility will also be added.

Frontier Airlines has exclusive branding rights throughout the concourse.

“We’re thrilled to join with our partners at Denver International Airport and the City of Denver to break ground on this new facility, which will provide a beautiful, convenient, customer-centric experience for departing and arriving Frontier passengers,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines.

“The use of ground boarding will cut boarding and deplaning times in half by allowing customers access to aircraft from the front and rear and will help support our expansion at DEN. As Colorado’s hometown airline, we are excited to further grow our commitment to the Denver community and beyond and offer an exceptional customer experience at DEN.”

